Skip to main content
Home
Advertise
Audience
Subscriptions
Contact
Webforms
User account menu
Menu
Menu
E-edition
Log In
Log in
Subscribe
Home
Photo Galleries
Public Notices
Real Estate
Storm Shelters and Warning Sirens
Opinion
News
Sports
School
Community
Obituaries
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search
Lightning and triple-digit temperatures prove a dangerous mix for area ranchers and firefighters
By
News Staff
August 15, 2019 - 17:19
Posted in:
News
The 2019 Pigskin Preview
By
News Staff
August 08, 2019 - 16:03
Posted in:
Sports
Annual football camp attracts 70 Wildcat hopefuls
By
News Staff
August 01, 2019 - 15:19
Posted in:
Sports
Ground breaking
By
News Staff
July 30, 2019 - 23:39
Posted in:
News
AL's is back!
By
News Staff
July 30, 2019 - 23:35
Posted in:
News
SCENES FROM THE PARADE
By
News Staff
July 30, 2019 - 22:54
Posted in:
News
Twisters carve destructive path through the Texas Panhandle
By
News Staff
June 06, 2019 - 01:38
Posted in:
News
The Canadian River Music Festival: 10 years old, 10 times better
By
News Staff
May 20, 2019 - 20:16
Posted in:
News
Texas Women for the Arts awards $30,000 grant to The Citadelle Art Museum
By
News Staff
May 20, 2019 - 19:22
Posted in:
News
Hemphill County Hospital board faces financial blow-back from nursing home name change
By
News Staff
May 19, 2019 - 21:37
Posted in:
News
News
Horse-fly population higher than normal, hard to control
By
News Staff
BUSINESS BRIEFS
By
News Staff
News
NPEC installs EV station in Ochiltree County
By
News Staff
Canadian Cover Boys: Jack and Bill Koetting
By
News Staff
Sports
Sports
Wildcat Cheer hosts annual cheer camp
By
News Staff
Golf Club reports ‘Rumble on the River’ results
By
News Staff
SPORTS BRIEFS
By
News Staff
Sports
Coach Koetting feeling good after first week of two-a-days
By
News Staff
Community
Area Briefs
By
News Staff
Germans from Russia to meet in Weatherford The Central Oklahoma Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will meet Aug. 24, in Weatherford, Oklahoma, at the Pine
Back to the 50s reunion
By
News Staff
The Canadian High School combined classes of 1955, 1956, and 1957 gathered at The Home Plate Diner in Amarillo on Aug. 3 for their yearly “mini reunion,” held during the
Made to Last
By
News Staff
SHE WORE IT FOR ONE day in 1919, and it looked as if it was sewn with this in mind. My grandma’s wedding dress was more than a little worse
Nat’l Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum hosts Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale
By
News Staff
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK—The nation’s top traditional cowboy artists will bring their finest works to Oklahoma City during the 21st Annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale, opening Oct. 4 and
School
Tips to help keep school children safe
By
News Staff
AMARILLO—As millions of Texas children return to school this month, the Texas Department of Transportation (Tx-DOT) reminds motorists and parents to take precautions to prevent traffic crashes and injuries in
Changing kids, one meal at a time
By
News Staff
Kids can change the world if they’re full. Snack Pak 4 Kids is on a mission to end weekend hunger. and that is why every Friday of the school year,
Plain English
By
News Staff
THE ‘BAD NEWS’ BLUES is going around If you are overwhelmed by recent news coverage of mass shootings, melting glaciers, and nuclear accidents, you are not alone. The problem may
‘Readin’ and writin’ and tourniquet …’
By
News Staff
Professional and support staff of the Canadian Independent School District began their new school year learning how to do something that they never want to do. In cooperation with the
Special Sections
Fourth of July Rodeo
More
Copyright © 2019, The Canadian Record. All rights reserved.
Subfooter menu
Menu
Menu
About Us
Contact
Home
Login